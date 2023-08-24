Sign up
Previous
Photo 3984
cleaning the stables
Worked at the folks' house while I had a cat at the vet today. Decided to drive out to the Fort afterward. Thought I might get a fisherman. No one was fishing, but there were people in the horse stables.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
5
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th August 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-577
April
ace
Susan
@wakelys
Another stranger. I am almost done.
August 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and framing!
August 25th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image!
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great silhouette. And it looks even better on black.
August 25th, 2023
