cleaning the stables by aecasey
Photo 3984

cleaning the stables

Worked at the folks' house while I had a cat at the vet today. Decided to drive out to the Fort afterward. Thought I might get a fisherman. No one was fishing, but there were people in the horse stables.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
Susan @wakelys Another stranger. I am almost done.
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and framing!
August 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
August 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great silhouette. And it looks even better on black.
August 25th, 2023  
