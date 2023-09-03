Previous
big blooms by aecasey
big blooms

Took a short stroll through the City Park Sunken Garden. Most of the plants are well past peak flowering, except for this one tucked way back in the corner. I don't know what plant this is, but it has very impressive blooms.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Oh how beautiful, fabulous close up with great detail, focus and dof. Such unusual lines on the petals, the stamen looks a bit like a hibiscus.
September 7th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such lovely detail on the petals.
September 7th, 2023  
