Previous
Photo 3994
big blooms
Took a short stroll through the City Park Sunken Garden. Most of the plants are well past peak flowering, except for this one tucked way back in the corner. I don't know what plant this is, but it has very impressive blooms.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3994
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th September 2023 10:01am
red
flower
macro
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful, fabulous close up with great detail, focus and dof. Such unusual lines on the petals, the stamen looks a bit like a hibiscus.
September 7th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such lovely detail on the petals.
September 7th, 2023
