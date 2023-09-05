Previous
communal dining by aecasey
Photo 3995

communal dining

There were several cabbage butterflies fluttering around the sage. I liked the symmetry of these two on this stem.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Dawn ace
Fabulous spotting and image
September 8th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are posing!
September 8th, 2023  
