Photo 3995
communal dining
There were several cabbage butterflies fluttering around the sage. I liked the symmetry of these two on this stem.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4399
photos
211
followers
164
following
1094% complete
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th September 2023 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
nature
flower
butterfly
Dawn
ace
Fabulous spotting and image
September 8th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are posing!
September 8th, 2023
