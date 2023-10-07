Previous
hawk by aecasey
hawk

Driving along the country road looking for fall colors and came across this hawk, sitting so nicely on the nearby fencepost. It seemed unperturbed when I stopped, but after a few snaps it decided enough was enough and left.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey

John Falconer ace
How observant were you. Well spotted. and great photograph
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Great spotting and capture fav
October 8th, 2023  
