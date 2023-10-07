Sign up
Previous
Photo 4028
hawk
Driving along the country road looking for fall colors and came across this hawk, sitting so nicely on the nearby fencepost. It seemed unperturbed when I stopped, but after a few snaps it decided enough was enough and left.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
april-birds
John Falconer
ace
How observant were you. Well spotted. and great photograph
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Great spotting and capture fav
October 8th, 2023
