fall pep ventosa

Working with icm and zoom burst this week I decided to try a Pep Ventosa. I did one awhile ago, but the trees had no foliage. Most of the trees held their green this autumn, but they are finally changing just about a week before a hard freeze is predicted and wanted to save a bit of autumn gold. I did a full walk around this little tree. I'm not sure how many exposure I used, but the edit this time went much more smoothly than the first time I tried this. May try another. Much larger trees, though, and fewer images. We will see.