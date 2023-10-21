Sign up
Previous
Photo 4041
campground gold
The cottonwoods are finally showing off their brilliant yellows. Can't resist having a drive by to enjoy the color.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4444
photos
210
followers
162
following
1107% complete
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st October 2023 12:35pm
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
autumn
,
cottonwood
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
they are a glorious colour
October 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
From a distance a bit like Australian wattles also appearing in full flower about now.
October 23rd, 2023
