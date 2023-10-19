Previous
autumn burst by aecasey
Photo 4039

autumn burst

Susan challenged me to either icm or zoom burst. Couldn't resist a bit of burst on these all leaves.
19th October 2023

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1106% complete

Susan @wakelys A zoom burst ... because autumn leaves are so colorful!
October 22nd, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Nice effect
October 22nd, 2023  
