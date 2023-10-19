Sign up
Photo 4039
autumn burst
Susan challenged me to either icm or zoom burst. Couldn't resist a bit of burst on these all leaves.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4442
photos
210
followers
162
following
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
icm
,
zoom burst
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-585
April
ace
Susan
@wakelys
A zoom burst ... because autumn leaves are so colorful!
October 22nd, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice effect
October 22nd, 2023
