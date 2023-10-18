Previous
icm poles by aecasey
icm poles

Another icm. This time instead of horizontal, I tried vertical.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Susan @wakelys Another icm. I did some diagonal too, but I liked how the poles looked in this one.
October 20th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cool abstract
October 20th, 2023  
Tia ace
Like this. The poles look like pylons in the mist!
October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
You are foing an amazing job April, a beautifil capture and layers.
October 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
October 20th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very nice, love the beautiful tones.
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@aecasey the poles really give another dimension.
October 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
October 20th, 2023  
