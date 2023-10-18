Sign up
Photo 4038
icm poles
Another icm. This time instead of horizontal, I tried vertical.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
8
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4441
photos
210
followers
162
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th October 2023 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-585
April
ace
Susan
@wakelys
Another icm. I did some diagonal too, but I liked how the poles looked in this one.
October 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cool abstract
October 20th, 2023
Tia
ace
Like this. The poles look like pylons in the mist!
October 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
You are foing an amazing job April, a beautifil capture and layers.
October 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
October 20th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very nice, love the beautiful tones.
October 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
the poles really give another dimension.
October 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
October 20th, 2023
