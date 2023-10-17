Sign up
Photo 4037
sunset
Susan challenged me to do icm or zoom burst. With light clouds and pink showing in the blue hour after sunset I hurried out and had a play. I love all the variations you get with icm.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4440
photos
210
followers
162
following
1106% complete
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th October 2023 6:18pm
Tags
icm
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-585
April
ace
Susan
@wakelys
Had a play with icm
October 20th, 2023
Tia
ace
Beautiful colours. I have attempted it myself but the results were no way as good as yours! Well done.
October 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully done, I love the gorgeous tones.
October 20th, 2023
