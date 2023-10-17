Previous
sunset by aecasey
Photo 4037

sunset

Susan challenged me to do icm or zoom burst. With light clouds and pink showing in the blue hour after sunset I hurried out and had a play. I love all the variations you get with icm.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Susan @wakelys Had a play with icm
October 20th, 2023  
Tia ace
Beautiful colours. I have attempted it myself but the results were no way as good as yours! Well done.
October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully done, I love the gorgeous tones.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise