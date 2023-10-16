Previous
painted lady by aecasey
painted lady

I thought all the painted lady butterflies had gone. Nice weather promised for the next ten days, so this straggler should be safe as it travels on.
Diana ace
What a great find and capture, wonderful focus and dof.
October 17th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
October 17th, 2023  
