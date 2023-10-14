Previous
frost by aecasey
Photo 4035

frost

Second morning waking up to frost. It's not been a hard freeze though. Seems more of a kiss and a glancing blow. Maybe we will enjoy a bit of fall colors here and there in the coming week.
Diana ace
So pretty, it looks like a dusting of icing sugar.
October 17th, 2023  
