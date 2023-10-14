Sign up
Photo 4035
frost
Second morning waking up to frost. It's not been a hard freeze though. Seems more of a kiss and a glancing blow. Maybe we will enjoy a bit of fall colors here and there in the coming week.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4439
photos
210
followers
162
following
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th October 2023 7:34am
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
frost
,
black eyed susan
Diana
ace
So pretty, it looks like a dusting of icing sugar.
October 17th, 2023
