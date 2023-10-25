Previous
purple ash leaves by aecasey
Photo 4045

purple ash leaves

This is most likely our last day of autumn colors as the forecast changes drastically tomorrow. So, trip to the park to see the purple ash leaves, which the trees are obligingly dropping today. Love this carpet of leaves!
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Olwynne
Super shot. I love this
October 28th, 2023  
