Photo 4045
purple ash leaves
This is most likely our last day of autumn colors as the forecast changes drastically tomorrow. So, trip to the park to see the purple ash leaves, which the trees are obligingly dropping today. Love this carpet of leaves!
25th October 2023
25th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4448
photos
210
followers
162
following
1108% complete
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th October 2023 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Olwynne
Super shot. I love this
October 28th, 2023
