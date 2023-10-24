Sign up
Previous
Photo 4044
longhorn
Another longhorn. I liked the turn of her head and, of course, her lovely horns.
24th October 2023
24th Oct 23
5
7
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4447
photos
210
followers
162
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd October 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
longhorn
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
October 27th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Gorgeous!!!!!
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
What a beauty
October 27th, 2023
