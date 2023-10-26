Sign up
Photo 4046
ice
Icy mist. Everything is coated. Sigh ...
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4449
photos
210
followers
162
following
1108% complete
4046
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th October 2023 9:03am
Tags
ice
,
flower
,
macro
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
October 29th, 2023
