Previous
Photo 4047
frozen
Yes. It is that cold. Single digits (F) this morning. Snow tomorrow.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
4
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th October 2023 9:10am
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
October 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A splendid capture
October 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture, hard to believe it is that cold already.
October 29th, 2023
