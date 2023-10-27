Previous
frozen by aecasey
Photo 4047

frozen

Yes. It is that cold. Single digits (F) this morning. Snow tomorrow.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
October 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A splendid capture
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning capture, hard to believe it is that cold already.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise