repetition

kali challenged me to repetition this week. I tried some dominoes, but the cat knocked them over. They weren't very colorful either. Tried piano keys ... not much light over there. Finally settled on these origami cranes I did in 2020. I folded 1,000, then strung them in groups of 50 and made a mobile. It was a bit of peaceful meditation during that very frightening spring. I had a bit of a play with processing ....