Photo 4056
Joining in One Week Only. First day ... weather. I had hoped for sunny and calm. We got cloudy and windy. It was warm, though, which is a win at this time of year.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
flag
clouds
wind
owo-6
Diana
ace
A beautiful image!
November 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
A patriotic and beautiful image!
November 7th, 2023
