goodbye

My parents loved their view of the buttes. It seemed only fitting to have one last image of the Model A in front of the house with a butte (Lover's Leap) in the background. I sent everything related to the Model A off with the buyers ... extra wheels, an extra engine block, a couple of old radiators, a headlamp or two, loads of bits and bobs, as well as the original trunk. Dad did not refinish that trunk, but I believe the new owner will. You can see it in front of the Model A.



This couple has a love of airplanes, as does my husband, and we bonded over their many refurbished old airplanes. This will be his first refurbishing of a car. He told me he would send me a picture of it sitting next to his WWII Stearman bi-plane. I look forward to that!