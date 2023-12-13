December bubbles

Yesterday was cold, with a bit of snow. Didn't give it much thought. When I woke up this morning and looked at the temperature it was just cold enough for frozen bubbles. The rest of the month looks very mild, so I grabbed my bubble mix from November and gave it a go. I really should have made new mix, but with the sun the temperature was rising and my window was closing. The bubbles did freeze ... though the crystal formation and clarity isn't as nice as with new bubble mix. Still ... frozen bubbles three months running now!