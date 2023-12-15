Previous
What's missing?

No cowboy hat! It's so wickedly windy it was a cap day. Dusty, cold and gritty. It was nice to have Apple back. She lost the colt last spring. Very traumatic for everyone. Thankfully she's alright and back at work.
