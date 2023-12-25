Previous
1st Day of Christmas by aecasey
Photo 4103

1st Day of Christmas

I found an old "12 Days of Christmas Photo Challenge" someone blogged online and, lacking inspiration, thought I might give it a go. The 1st Day of Christmas was something on or under the tree. I was surprised to find, upon a closer look, I have a partridge in a pear tree ornament on the tree. It was my sister's. She collected Christmas ornaments, and we found a couple of boxes of her ornaments in the dusty corner of the garage attic. Many are dated, quite a few are Hallmark. This one is 44 years old! My goodness ... how can it be that long ago.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise