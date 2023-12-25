1st Day of Christmas

I found an old "12 Days of Christmas Photo Challenge" someone blogged online and, lacking inspiration, thought I might give it a go. The 1st Day of Christmas was something on or under the tree. I was surprised to find, upon a closer look, I have a partridge in a pear tree ornament on the tree. It was my sister's. She collected Christmas ornaments, and we found a couple of boxes of her ornaments in the dusty corner of the garage attic. Many are dated, quite a few are Hallmark. This one is 44 years old! My goodness ... how can it be that long ago.