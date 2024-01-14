Previous
Christmastide collage by aecasey
Photo 4122

Christmastide collage

Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do a collage of my Christmastide. Though I usually put things away after Epiphany, I haven't yet. So, there is still Christmas in my house. In putting together this collage I realized that four of the images are from my mother. She made the stocking for my daughter, and the two little needlepoint decorations, and the Elf was hers. She had sooooo many Christmas decorations!

When Dad fell ill during a Christmas season oh so many years ago we missed celebrating because he was in the hospital. Mom never took her Christmas tree down after that. It stayed up year round, and greeted every visitor to her house. It was covered in angels and family ornaments, and her visitors loved seeing it. Mom and Christmas ... memories.
April ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do a collage of my Christmastide.
January 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 14th, 2024  
