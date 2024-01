mending

I am not much of a seamstress. I know exactly two stitches, and I don't really spend much time to achieve close, tidy handiwork. However, part of the seam in my favorite sweatpants needed stitching lest I reveal too much while wearing them. I searched around and found my stash of thread, pins, and needles, and managed a functional repair. As I also need some images for this very cold week, I decided to play a bit with the red thread.