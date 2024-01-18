Sign up
Photo 4126
sunset ice
It warmed up to 10F. With no wind, it's darn near balmy! We do warm up in a few days, and frozen bubbles will be a thing of the past for this month, so gotta get em while you can.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant.
January 20th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Love this one fav!
January 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Nice. I’ve never been able to do this.
January 20th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Gorgeous frozen bubble and the lighting is exceptional.
January 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 20th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Another wonderful frozen bubble.
January 20th, 2024
