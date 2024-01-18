Previous
sunset ice by aecasey
sunset ice

It warmed up to 10F. With no wind, it's darn near balmy! We do warm up in a few days, and frozen bubbles will be a thing of the past for this month, so gotta get em while you can.
ace
@aecasey
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
January 20th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love this one fav!
January 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
Nice. I’ve never been able to do this.
January 20th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Gorgeous frozen bubble and the lighting is exceptional.
January 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Another wonderful frozen bubble.
January 20th, 2024  
