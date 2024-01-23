Sign up
Photo 4129
kestrel
I miss birding. Ventured out to see what I could see, and it was mainly our local hawks and kestrels. Still, kestrels are such pretty little falcons, and this one gave me a full tail and wing spread.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4546
photos
211
followers
163
following
1131% complete
View this month »
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th January 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kestrel
,
april-birds
Milanie
ace
Especially nice against that background
January 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Ooh, it gave you a nice pose.
January 26th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely bright colour
January 26th, 2024
