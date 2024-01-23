Previous
I miss birding. Ventured out to see what I could see, and it was mainly our local hawks and kestrels. Still, kestrels are such pretty little falcons, and this one gave me a full tail and wing spread.
Milanie ace
Especially nice against that background
January 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Ooh, it gave you a nice pose.
January 26th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely bright colour
January 26th, 2024  
