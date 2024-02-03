Previous
fog by aecasey
Photo 4139

fog

Dense fog advisories. It's not freezing or icy, though, so I ventured out. I don't often get the opportunity to visit this tree in the fog. Kind of fun for February.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise