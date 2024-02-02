Previous
raindrops by aecasey
Photo 4138

raindrops

From frozen bubbles to raindrops. It's been a very pleasant week, with sunshine, little wind, and warm temperatures. It is a welcome reprieve from harsh winter, but a bit odd.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise