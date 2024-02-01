Previous
textures by aecasey
Photo 4139

textures

The interplay between the soft, fluff of the white feather and the rough brown and green of the bark caught my eye.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1134% complete

