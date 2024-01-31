Previous
cackling goose by aecasey
Photo 4139

cackling goose

See that little guy? It's a cackling goose. I didn't know what they were different from the Canada Goose until Merlin identified their call last fall. Quite the size difference between the cackling and Canada geese.
