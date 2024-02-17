final few

We haven't had many snowflake snows the past few years. It has to be pretty cold for snowflakes like these to form. Our morning started out in the single digits (F) and all the snow was flakes or broken flakes. I spent about 30 minutes out, then took a break for breakfast. It was slowly warming into the teens, and when I went back out there were fewer flakes like these and more pellet like snow. I'm glad I got a few more shots. I don't enjoy the cold, but I do enjoy how it sometimes adds such beauty to the landscape.