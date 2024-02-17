Previous
final few by aecasey
Photo 4156

final few

We haven't had many snowflake snows the past few years. It has to be pretty cold for snowflakes like these to form. Our morning started out in the single digits (F) and all the snow was flakes or broken flakes. I spent about 30 minutes out, then took a break for breakfast. It was slowly warming into the teens, and when I went back out there were fewer flakes like these and more pellet like snow. I'm glad I got a few more shots. I don't enjoy the cold, but I do enjoy how it sometimes adds such beauty to the landscape.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Just amazing
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise