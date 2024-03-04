Previous
sunbursts by aecasey
sunbursts

This poor old solar lamp has been through too may hailstorms. The lamp no longer works, some jewels are fallen out, and it's a bit dented. I still like it, though, and it was fun seeing the sun come through this evening.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Rob Z ace
It's a super photo opportunity - earns its keep!
March 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Neat tones
March 7th, 2024  
