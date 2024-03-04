Sign up
Photo 4171
Photo 4171
sunbursts
This poor old solar lamp has been through too may hailstorms. The lamp no longer works, some jewels are fallen out, and it's a bit dented. I still like it, though, and it was fun seeing the sun come through this evening.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4588
photos
208
followers
162
following
1142% complete
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4165
417
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd March 2024 6:29pm
Tags
sunbursts
Rob Z
ace
It's a super photo opportunity - earns its keep!
March 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
March 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Neat tones
March 7th, 2024
