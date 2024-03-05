Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4172
tea party
Youngest granddaughter visited this afternoon, so it was time for a tea party and some card games. Kali challenged me to do a circular image, saying I could use a circular vignette. I do like how the vignette provided a frame.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4589
photos
208
followers
162
following
1143% complete
View this month »
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Latest from all albums
417
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th March 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april-get-pushed
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
,
get-pused-605
April
ace
Kali
@kali66
Tried the circular vignette.
March 7th, 2024
kali
ace
very subtle , good thinking
March 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close