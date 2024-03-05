Previous
Youngest granddaughter visited this afternoon, so it was time for a tea party and some card games. Kali challenged me to do a circular image, saying I could use a circular vignette. I do like how the vignette provided a frame.
April ace
Kali @kali66 Tried the circular vignette.
March 7th, 2024  
kali ace
very subtle , good thinking
March 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 8th, 2024  
