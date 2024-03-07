Sign up
Previous
Photo 4174
snowflakes
Had a few hours of early morning winter with lovely falling flakes.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
5
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
13
2
5
365
Canon EOS 90D
8th March 2024 8:36am
macro
,
snowflake
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
It cannot get much better than this, awesome details and tones.
March 9th, 2024
