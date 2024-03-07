Previous
snowflakes by aecasey
snowflakes

Had a few hours of early morning winter with lovely falling flakes.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
It cannot get much better than this, awesome details and tones.
March 9th, 2024  
