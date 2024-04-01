Previous
junco by aecasey
junco

Spring is surely here ... the yard is filled with birdsong and the trees are waking up. I didn't realize these little guys had so many calls. I think I have a new bird in the yard, and then the Merlin app says "junco."
ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
