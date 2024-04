gas

Wendy challenged me to see the character of a buildling brought out by light. I tried to visit an old little Western village, but it was closed. The owner has died and I'm not sure what is happening with the buildings. However, from the road you could still see this historic gas station. I like the the sun and shadows ... light ... architecture ... maybe? The building and pumps are a combination of bright green and brilliant red, but I thought it worked better in bw for the challenge.