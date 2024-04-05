Previous
curl by aecasey
Photo 4203

curl

While the yards are showing signs of spring, the windbreaks are still filled with dry grasses.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

April

aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Shutterbug ace
This is Photo Art. It is beautiful. Very nicely done. It’s elegant minimalism.
April 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Really lovely.
April 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful, wonderful capture…
April 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 11th, 2024  
