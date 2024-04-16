Sign up
Photo 4214
Dum and Pretty Boy
I decided I needed darker colored subjects. Dum (as in Tweedle Dum ... his sister, colored much like him is Tweedle Dee) was sitting in nice light in the garage, so I started with him. Then Pretty Boy (he was such a cute kitten) jumped up.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
cats
,
double exposure
,
april-pets
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really cute and so creative.
April 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are both gorgeous kitties, lovely image!
April 19th, 2024
