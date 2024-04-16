Previous
Dum and Pretty Boy by aecasey
Dum and Pretty Boy

I decided I needed darker colored subjects. Dum (as in Tweedle Dum ... his sister, colored much like him is Tweedle Dee) was sitting in nice light in the garage, so I started with him. Then Pretty Boy (he was such a cute kitten) jumped up.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really cute and so creative.
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are both gorgeous kitties, lovely image!
April 19th, 2024  
