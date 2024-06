city wide garage sale

Trying to move on to the next step with my parents' "stuff," so I joined in the city wide garage sale. I've never been to a garage sale, let alone tried selling anything at one, but I joined in with a supportive neighbor. I had a bit of fun making the chalkboard sign. In fact, my supportive neighbor said he'd buy it! It wasn't part of my folks' stuff, though and didn't really sell much of anythinh. Oh well ... there's always tomorrow.