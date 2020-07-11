Previous
Next
Ripley by aikiuser
11 / 365

Ripley

So named for the bad-ass alien hunter. Most times it's the perfect name. But sometimes I gotta wonder...

Happy weekend, all!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, I'm gonna give it another go here in 2020! I'm afraid I'm not always too good at commenting on all your...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw so sweet. No better way to stay cosy and warm.
July 12th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Great pic of MsRipley Jenn ~ love the grain and textures and those eyes! Beautiful.
July 12th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot, such a sweet face
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise