Fog Monster by aikiuser
Fog Monster

Living where I do, of course there is plenty of fog. But it was pretty cool to see it so well defined when driving along the coast one day.

Thank you for stopping by, I really appreciate all the comments and favs. Stay safe, all!
16th August 2020

aikiuser (jenn)

Dianne
This is really incredible. Fav
August 17th, 2020  
