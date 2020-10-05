New Beginnings

This is number 47 of 48 Monarch chrysalides we "raised" from the day the eggs were laid to when they were released as adult butterflies. There were some ups and downs during the whole process (I mean, it is 2020), but ultimately it's always a little miracle to behold. I was lucky to have happened to catch this one yesterday from the moment the emergence began to when she stretched her wings!



