New Beginnings by aikiuser
97 / 365

New Beginnings

This is number 47 of 48 Monarch chrysalides we "raised" from the day the eggs were laid to when they were released as adult butterflies. There were some ups and downs during the whole process (I mean, it is 2020), but ultimately it's always a little miracle to behold. I was lucky to have happened to catch this one yesterday from the moment the emergence began to when she stretched her wings!

Thank you so much for your visits. I'm afraid I'm a bit behind in my commenting, but will do my best to catch up soon. Be well--peace!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

aikiuser (jenn)

Tim L ace
Artistically informative. I particularly like the contrast of the vivid colours of the insect against the pastel background. And all the work to create this image, you deserve a star !
October 6th, 2020  
moni kozi
let's make that 2 stars :D
I was wondering how long does it take the butterfly to perform this process of hatching/emerging?
it is a mystery how you hosted these 'eggs'.
anyways, thank you for sharing.
and the collage is so very well done. the light in the images is even, the colours as well.
October 6th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
This is fascinating. It's such an amazing capture of the progress of this beautiful butterfly. Big Fav
October 6th, 2020  
Monique ace
Perfect collage
October 6th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a fabulous collage! So interesting and so beautiful!
October 6th, 2020  
