Or if it is, he's a long way from where we released him! ( https://365project.org/aikiuser/2016/2020-09-29 BIF (Birds In Flight) images are so hard for me and I almost never get a shot where the bird isn't flying away from me let alone one that's remotely sharp. So while this isn't a grand eagle or hawk image, it's at least not a complete blurry mess!I'm behind in my comments, but will do my best to catch up soon. Thank you for stopping by!Peace