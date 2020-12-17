Previous
Happy Holidays by aikiuser
Happy Holidays

Whatever religion, tradition, faith or holiday you may celebrate, here's wishing you a joyous season with a better, brighter New Year to come.

Thank you for being a bit of light in my days.

Peace
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
moni kozi
Such a beautiful delicate card! Thank you for the wishes. May you have happy holidays as well!
December 18th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image and lovely sentiments! Wishing you happy and peaceful holidays!
December 18th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful Shot and a Merry Christmas to you too Jenn 🎄☺️👍
December 18th, 2020  
