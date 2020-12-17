Sign up
Happy Holidays
Whatever religion, tradition, faith or holiday you may celebrate, here's wishing you a joyous season with a better, brighter New Year to come.
Thank you for being a bit of light in my days.
Peace
17th December 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
moni kozi
Such a beautiful delicate card! Thank you for the wishes. May you have happy holidays as well!
December 18th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful image and lovely sentiments! Wishing you happy and peaceful holidays!
December 18th, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful Shot and a Merry Christmas to you too Jenn 🎄☺️👍
December 18th, 2020
