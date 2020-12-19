Previous
Misty Morn by aikiuser
172 / 365

Misty Morn

Not all sunrises are glorious, at least it seems not the ones I actually get up for. But I rather liked this moody one. It suits me at way-too-early o'clock in the morning...

Bob.

Thanks for all your kind comments on my previous images, I do appreciate your time!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend everyone--peace!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yeah, very nice
December 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
gorgeous - love this - can feel the mist in the air! Reminds me of Pixlie :-)
December 20th, 2020  
Yao RL
it is very moody, still in the mood of dark night.
December 20th, 2020  
Dianne
This is really beautiful. Fav
December 20th, 2020  
moni kozi
Not all sunrises are glorious. Some are just fabulous. As depicted here.
December 20th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Wow
December 20th, 2020  
