Misty Morn
Not all sunrises are glorious, at least it seems not the ones I actually get up for. But I rather liked this moody one. It suits me at way-too-early o'clock in the morning...
Bob.
Thanks for all your kind comments on my previous images, I do appreciate your time!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend everyone--peace!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
168
169
170
171
172
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yeah, very nice
December 20th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
gorgeous - love this - can feel the mist in the air! Reminds me of Pixlie :-)
December 20th, 2020
Yao RL
it is very moody, still in the mood of dark night.
December 20th, 2020
Dianne
This is really beautiful. Fav
December 20th, 2020
moni kozi
Not all sunrises are glorious. Some are just fabulous. As depicted here.
December 20th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Wow
December 20th, 2020
