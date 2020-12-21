Previous
Next
Macro Beads by aikiuser
174 / 365

Macro Beads

Tim @timerskine is my Get Pushed partner this week and he challenged me to do a colorful macro. My first thought was the typical insect-on-a-twig shot, but it was about 11:30 at night before I even got the camera out, so...

Instead, I hit the atelier and pulled out a few seed beads and a needle I use for beading around bottles and such. Another super fun creative activity I've not done a lot of as late. I should probably not have so many interests...

Happy Soltice, y'all - Peace

PS - I'm behind with my commenting once again, but will catch up soon. Thanks for your patience!
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
@timerskine Here's attempt number one... :-)
December 22nd, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice composition
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise