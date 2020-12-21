Macro Beads

Tim @timerskine is my Get Pushed partner this week and he challenged me to do a colorful macro. My first thought was the typical insect-on-a-twig shot, but it was about 11:30 at night before I even got the camera out, so...
Instead, I hit the atelier and pulled out a few seed beads and a needle I use for beading around bottles and such. Another super fun creative activity I've not done a lot of as late. I should probably not have so many interests...
Happy Soltice, y'all - Peace
PS - I'm behind with my commenting once again, but will catch up soon. Thanks for your patience!