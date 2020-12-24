Ugly Duckling

While not technically a very great or exciting image, Tim @timerskine challenged my to do a colorful macro for this week's Get Pushed exercise and this was the extent of my efforts for the day. Meh. Anywho, this not very attractive caterpillar is in the very beginning of the second stage of a beautiful Monarch butterfly's cycle. Some of you may remember that Heather @pixelchix and I played "host" to nearly 80 Monarchs so far over the course of about 4-5 months this year, from watching the eggs being laid (Stage1) to emerging as glorious adult butterflies (Stage 4). It was definitely a highlight in this shit-show of a year to get to watch and record their amazing metamorphoses. This newly hatched caterpillar was not much more than about 1/8" in length so it's definitely a macro shot. And the green background is colorful. So there ya go.
I've not done a lot of commenting in the past few days, but please know I have been viewing and very much enjoying everyone's fabulous photos regardless. Thank you for sharing a bit of your lives!
Wishing a very Merry Christmas to those who celebrate, and good tidings to you all! Peace