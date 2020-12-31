Previous
Next
Pelican Tales by aikiuser
184 / 365

Pelican Tales

That fish was thiiis big...

Happy New Year, everyone! Wishing you all a safe, healthy and wonderful 2021. So long, 2020, you sorry sh-t show of a year.

Peace!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise