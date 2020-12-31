Sign up
184 / 365
Pelican Tales
That fish was thiiis big...
Happy New Year, everyone! Wishing you all a safe, healthy and wonderful 2021. So long, 2020, you sorry sh-t show of a year.
Peace!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1339
photos
171
followers
179
following
Tags
family
,
pelicans
,
everglades
,
bird life
