Pixley Revisited

This image is from a few years ago while on a trip with my peeps to the Pixley National Wildlife Refuge. I had originally processed it quite differently, but as I came across it while doing some other work on my pc, thought I'd take another gander at it. This, incredibly, is nearly SOOC with the exception of a bit of added contrast and noise reduction. I was an incredible sunset and I cannot wait to be able to head out with those same friends again once it's safe enough to do so.



Bob, if you're so inclined...



Happy first day of 2021! Peace, y'all