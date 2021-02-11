The Murder Scene

Many people seem to consider crows a nuisance or "trash" birds. To me, however, they are true treasures. In the winter, we have literally thousands of them flying overhead every evening just before sunset, stopping in our immediate neighborhood on the way to roosting near the beach nearby. They crowd the high wires and trees for blocks and their collective community calls are nearly deafening at times. Much like the train, which is quite loud and also something many folks can't stand, I actually love the sound and it's one of my favorite things of this time of year. This was snapped with my iPhone just after several hundred left the scene, few remaining to acknowledge the recent murder...



Thank you sincerely for your continued visits, comments and favs. Peace, all