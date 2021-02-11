Previous
The Murder Scene by aikiuser
The Murder Scene

Many people seem to consider crows a nuisance or "trash" birds. To me, however, they are true treasures. In the winter, we have literally thousands of them flying overhead every evening just before sunset, stopping in our immediate neighborhood on the way to roosting near the beach nearby. They crowd the high wires and trees for blocks and their collective community calls are nearly deafening at times. Much like the train, which is quite loud and also something many folks can't stand, I actually love the sound and it's one of my favorite things of this time of year. This was snapped with my iPhone just after several hundred left the scene, few remaining to acknowledge the recent murder...

Thank you sincerely for your continued visits, comments and favs.
aikiuser (jenn)

Photo Details

Helen Westerbeke
so cool! a murder of crows :-)
February 12th, 2021  
Anja
Looks great in B&W, fantastic composition
February 12th, 2021  
vonski
Crows and corvids are among my favourite birds. A great shot of them.
February 12th, 2021  
moni kozi
Very nice photograph! And a good narrative.
We have our crows here as well. I was fortunate enough to witness some of their extraordinary behaviour, especially as parents. And I grew to enjoy and like them.
February 12th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Great composition, although judging by the mix up of wires not a very safe place for these marvelous crows to gather.
February 12th, 2021  
