Treasured

I've had these little painted rock figures for about 50 or so years by now. When I was a young child, the mommster had brought them back for me from Japan and I've had them sitting about somewhere to enjoy pretty much ever since.

For February's FOR challenge, "Treasures, Trinkets or Trash". It was looking rather plain in b/w so I snagged a free download from the internet as a background and ETSOOI'd it as I did not have cherry tree blossoms anywhere near me to use. Still not the most exciting of images, but moving along...

Thank you for visiting--Peace, y'all.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Jacqueline ace
They are lovely!
February 13th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
cute
February 13th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
These are fabulous, I really like them
February 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful treasures and beautifully presented.
February 13th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Kokeshi! In rock form. The patterns painted are very Japanese, although I've never seen rock dolls before. Unique! I like how you've angled them to photograph them because it is more dynamic a composition.
February 13th, 2021  
