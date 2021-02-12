Treasured

I've had these little painted rock figures for about 50 or so years by now. When I was a young child, the mommster had brought them back for me from Japan and I've had them sitting about somewhere to enjoy pretty much ever since.



For February's FOR challenge, "Treasures, Trinkets or Trash". It was looking rather plain in b/w so I snagged a free download from the internet as a background and ETSOOI'd it as I did not have cherry tree blossoms anywhere near me to use. Still not the most exciting of images, but moving along...



Thank you for visiting--Peace, y'all.